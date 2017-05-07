The Real Story: Peter Lumaj

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Fairfield Attorney Peter Lumaj who is “exploring” a run for governor, and has already raised a lot of money in his bid for the Republican nomination, blasts the Malloy administration and legislative Democrats for causing the deep budget crisis by extreme overspending.

We also ask why he takes issue with Gov. Malloy’s acceptance of refugees in the state, when Lumaj himself, an Albanian immigrant, came to the US as a refugee (from the war in the Balkans).

The fiscal year that begins July 1 is now projected to be $2.3 billion deficit while the second year of the next two-year budget could be $2.7 billion in the red.

Connecticut's main spending account is typically about $18 billion.