The Real Story: Wyman considers run for Governor

HARTFORD -- Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman confirms that she is considering a run for governor, to succeed Gov. Dannel Malloy, but that she hasn’t made a final decision.

At the same time, she expresses deep concern over the effects of “Trumpcare”, should the replacement for the Affordable Care Act win final passage in the Senate.

She calls the plan “really bad”, and announces that she is forming a bipartisan working group to prepare to deal with the impact.

The Democrat said Thursday she's reaching out to Democratic and Republican leaders, asking them to appoint specific lawmakers who have an expertise in health care issues. She hopes the group can meet in the coming weeks and "look at what this bill might do to us and what needs to be done for the state."

Wyman says 800,000 residents on Medicaid and 100,000 using the exchange could be affected by the federal legislation, which now moves to the U.S. Senate. She says Connecticut, which is grappling with budget deficits, could lose $1 billion a year in federal funds under the bill.