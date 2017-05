× Tractor-trailer, vehicles collide on I-84 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A tractor-trailer and several vehicles collided Sunday night.

The collision happened on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 32 and 33 shortly before 10 p.m.

The right and center lanes were closed.

There was no information on injuries.

Check back for further details as they develop.

For more information on traffic, go here.