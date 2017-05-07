× UConn graduates get their diplomas

STORRS – Thousands of students graduated from UConn in ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday.

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the School of Business, the School of Education, and Engineering students were just some of the programs receiving degrees Sunday.

Commencement also continues Monday, as graduate and UConn Health students receive their diplomas.

Graduates say the hard work and long nights were all worth it.

