West Hartford salon holds cut-a-thon for breast cancer research

WEST HARTFORD -- The Matthew Phillips Salon gave haircuts for a cause today during their 17th Annual Breast Cancer Cut-A-Thon.

The salon offered award-winning $25 to clients with or without an appointment.

They donating all of their proceeds and tip to Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute for Breast Cancer Research.

Dr. Andrew Salner of Hartford Hospital has had his haircut at the salon for the last 30 years.

“It started because Matthew wanted to give something back to women who've been through breast cancer journey and having so many clients impacted by breast cancer diagnosis... it's been a great success all of these years and it also rallies the community around,” said Salner.

The salon says it’s donated more than $190,000 to Hartford Hospital for cancer research.