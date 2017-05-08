× 2 people taken to the hospital after serious crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER — Two people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash Monday.

Around 11:52 a.m. a car traveling on Route 85 crashed into a traffic pole near 104 Broadway. Dispatchers say that two people were transported to the hospital, one by ambulance and the other by Lifestar.

Colchester Fire and EMS, along with state police were on scene soon after the first 911 calls.

The crash remains under investigation.

