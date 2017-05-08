A cool dry start, but a chance for afternoon showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a brisk day out there today, with a gusty breeze and below-average temperatures. If you're looking for 70s or 80s, you'll have to travel out of state to get them. Expect mostly cloudy skies (some sun at times, but not a lot) with temperatures staying in the 50s. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for May 8th is 69 degrees! There may be a scattered shower during the afternoon, but it doesn't look like a washout at all.

We’ll see a shower chance again for Tuesday, and as the week dries out, the temperatures will remain cool. Mother’s Day is next weekend, and we’re concerned with a bigger chance for rain then.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Scattered showers during the afternoon, but no washout. Highs: 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few scattered showers. Highs: 55-60.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: mid 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 64.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s-60.

