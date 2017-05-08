Breaking blocks by hand to encourage kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURY -- Leif Becker is a 5th degree black belt in martial arts.

He’s also a motivational speaker, and an author of “Breaking Barriers”. Thursday in Times Square, he’s going to rise to a new challenge – a Guinness World Record attempt at breaking wood blocks, 12,000 in a 24 hour period.

Becker will break blocks for 30 minutes, then take a 30 minute break, in front of the Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum. He’ll begin his quest at 8 a.m. Thursday morning and won’t stop until Friday morning.

Why is he doing this ? To benefit the Encourage Kids Foundation. Each board, he says, “represents a medical challenge faced by the kids of our community”.

For more information click here.