FARMINGTON — Town officials said construction will cause delays on Rt. 4 Monday afternoon and evening.

Officials said emergency repairs to a fiber optic cable on Rt 4 between I – 84 and Mountain Spring Rd. will cause traffic issues.

There will be one lane of traffic in each direction east and westbound in this area, at least through evening rush hour, said officials.

