Danbury schools warn about risky social media game

DANBURY — School officials are warning parents about a social media game that encourages risky behavior, which could escalate to suicide.

Danbury Superintendent Sal Pascarella sent a letter to parents about the “Blue Whale Challenge,” which entices player into risky challenges, including the ultimate challenge of taking their own life.

Pascarella said the game has shown up on computers in the school system and wanted to warn parents because “We can never be too careful.” He said they were checking computers and speaking with students who may be involved in the game.

He urged parents to contact administrators if they had concerns about their children so the school could offer help.