× Development group looking for private investors to help shore up XL Center in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD — Starting Monday, The Capital Region Development Authority will begin looking for private investors to help pay for the $250 million renovations to the XL Center in Hartford.

According to our media partners at The Hartford Courant, the Authority is responsible for overseeing the renovations of the arena, which is owned by the state.

Some of the current challenges include reinstating a state statute that allows a public-private partnership. The XL Center formerly had one but it expired last year. Additionally, they will need to find a happy medium between how much control they keep, and much is given over to investors.

As it is now, The XL Center loses about $2 million a year, which is then subsidized by the state. It is estimated that proposed renovations would bring in $2 million and Authority Executive Director Michael W. Freimuth, said that figure doesn’t include taxes from parking, and sales within the center.

Read more here.