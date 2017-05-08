Hartford Archdiocese prepares parishes for mergers, church closings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford announced over the weekend that 59 parishes across three counties will be merged, and 26 of those buildings will close.

Fox61 spoke members in the Hartford community who will be affected by this.

"I'm devastated about it, these churches are needed in the community they help a lot of homeless," said Tamara Cunningham.

Archbishop Leonard Blair said Sunday at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield that the new structure, slated to take effect June 29, is meant to create stability throughout the archdiocese and reinvigorate faith in the state.

"That means not many catholic go to church anymore," said Giuseppe Abbatemarco, a West Hartford resident.

Click link here for full list of closures, mergers. The archdiocese currently oversees 212 parishes in Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties. That number is expected to drop to 127. The church anticipates shrinking to 85 pastorates by 2027. Some churches may be re-purposed into such things as youth centers or homeless shelters. The archdiocese began working on a consolidation plan last spring due to factors such as a declining number of priests and lower attendance at Masses.