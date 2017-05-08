Kingswood Oxford beats Hotchkiss 5-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford isn’t only a place where the hometown Yard Goats entertain fans from all over the area.

On Saturday the gleaming new ball park played host to a number of area high school baseball teams.

The afternoon game featured the Hotchkiss School from Lakeville against Kingswood Oxford in West Hartford. The hard fought contest saw the KO Wyverns defeat the Hotchkiss Bearcats 5-0.

The early game pitted Hopkins against King, with Hopkins coming out on top 6-2.

The evening game featured East Catholic vs. Hartford Public with East Catholic winning 14-0.