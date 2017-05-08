Mid-May or mid-March? Snow falls in Norfolk Monday morning

HARTFORD — The weather forecast is definitely a bit unsettled out there, including snow falling in Norfolk on Monday morning!

It’s a brisk day out there today, with a gusty breeze and below-average temperatures. If you’re looking for 70s or 80s, you’ll have to travel out of state to get them. Expect mostly cloudy skies (some sun at times, but not a lot) with temperatures staying in the 50s. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for May 8 is almost 70 degrees! There may be a scattered shower during the afternoon, but it doesn’t look like a washout at all.

And sorry, kids – no snow days are predicted.

For all you weather enthusiasts out there, it's snowing in Norfolk right now. #iceboxofct — Norfolk CT FDEMS PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) May 8, 2017