× New Haven woman’s death due to ‘compression of the neck’

NEW HAVEN — The coroner’s office has determined the cause of death for a woman found dead in found dead in a New Haven apartment Thursday.

New Haven police said Sherri Ann Ruffin, 52, was found dead in her home on 39D Jennings Way. The medical examiner said Ruffin died from compression of the neck and the manner of death was homicide.

On Thursday, around 12:03 p.m., first responders received reports of a woman inside an apartment. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.This investigation remains open and active with no known suspect, police said.