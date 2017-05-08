× Racist flyers found outside Westport homes

WESTPORT — Westport Police and the First Selectman said they are investigating racist flyers found in driveways around town.

Officials said the flyers contained neo-Nazi and white supremacist content and come almost two years to the day after disturbing flyers appeared in other parts of town.

Police are working with law enforcement officials in the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Westport Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.

Town leaders have also enlisted the help of the Anti-Defamation League, and clergy to identify possible sources, in addition to finding ways to appropriately combat this type of threatening activity.

“I am concerned and angry that once again statements like this have found their way to Westport homes,” said First Selectman James Marpe. “As I said two years ago, this kind of ethnic ugliness has no place anywhere, and certainly not in Westport. I have always been proud to speak of Westport as an open and welcoming community. I continue to believe that the vast majority of Westporters practice tolerance, inclusion and everyday civil behavior. Unfortunately, the last few years and months have reminded us that our nation still needs to deal with some serious societal and behavioral issues. We are reminded that Westport is not necessarily immune from these issues.”

“Not only do we want to keep our community safe, but we strive to also give peace of mind,” said Chief Foti Koskinas. “When you combine the content of the flyer and the nature in which this was done, we recognize the concern and alarm it may cause. We are working diligently to determine who is responsible, and look further into the motive.”