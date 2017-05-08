× Suspect accused in gruesome killings of two Boston doctors due in court

BOSTON — Police said a man accused of killing two engaged doctors at a luxury Boston condominium building has a criminal history of robbing banks.

Bampumim Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on multiple charges. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field Friday night after responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police say Teixeira opened fire when officers confronted him at the door. Officers fired back, injuring Teixeira.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field also was an anesthesiologist and worked at North Shore Pain Management.

Authorities said Teixeira has a pair of larceny convictions on his record.

A motive for the killings remains unclear. Sources told Boston 25 News that the engaged couple, Dr. Lina Balanos and Dr. Richard Field, were found with their throats slit inside their 11th floor penthouse on Dorchester Avenue near the Broadway T stop.