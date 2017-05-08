× Two pets dead in Sterling house fire

STERLING— Authorities say two dogs are dead after a home caught fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. to 727 Plainville Pike on a report of a fire. When crews arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames and spread to a nearby house. It took crews around an hour to put out the flames. At least one of the vehicles inside the garage is a total loss.

Authorities say there was extensive fire damage to the home and is uninhabitable at this time.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire and were able to make it out safely.

Authorities are now investigating what caused the fire.