Two pets perish in early morning house fire in Sterling

STERLING— Authorities said two dogs are dead after a home caught fire early Monday morning.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire and were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters responded at around 12:30 a.m. to 727 Plainville Pike on a report of a fire. When crews arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames and spread to a nearby house. It took crews around an hour to put out the flames. At least one of the vehicles inside the garage is a total loss,.

Authorities said there was extensive fire damage to the home and it is uninhabitable at this time.

Authorities are now investigating what caused the fire.