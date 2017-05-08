× Waterford landlord pleads guilty to producing child pornography with teen from his building

NEW HAVEN — A Waterford man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he produced child pornography with a teenager who was lived in a building he owned.

Richard Bruno, 47, of Waterford, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of production of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, police searched Bruno’s residence last May and seized a hard drive and computer. On the hard drive, they found 46 homemade videos depicting nine different females engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Most of the videos depicted Bruno in sex acts with the females, one of them was 17 years old at the time.

Officials said Bruno was the teen’s landlord and they met in November 2015 and she told him she was 17. Bruno recorded himself and the minor victim having sex at his company’s warehouse. Officials said Bruno paid her in either marijuana or cash.

Investigators found Bruno’s cellphone had messages from him to the victim, including “If you wanted to play around I get you some mon[ey].” “Or if you let me film you for a little whi[le].”

“This defendant plied a vulnerable girl who lived in his building with marijuana and cash in exchange for sex,” said U.S. Attorney Diedre Daly. “He also filmed this reprehensible conduct, and will now be sentenced to a significant prison term. I thank the FBI, Connecticut State Police and New London Police Department for investigating this matter and protecting other girls from this predator.”

Bruno will be sentenced on July 31. He faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

Bruno will forfeit his company’s New London warehouse, a home he owns at 27 West Coit Street in New London, and a van owned by his company.

Last month, in a separate federal civil case, the judge entered a prejudgment remedy in the amount of $250,000 in the victim’s favor.

Bruno has been in custody since May 19, 2016, when he was arrested on related state charges.

