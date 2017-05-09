× 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after being shot by Bridgeport police officer

BRIDGEPORT — State Police said one person was killed and another seriously injured after being shot by a Bridgeport police officer during a traffic stop.

Authorities said the officer made a traffic stop in the city’s West End and found the vehicle was stolen. At that time, the driver attempted to flee in the car and nearly hit the officer. The officer told them to stop and fired at the vehicle’s occupants. One person died and the other was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The Bridgeport officer was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the incident happened near Fairfield Avenue and Park Avenue around 5 p.m. Police said there was no threat to public. The road in that area is expected to be closed until the morning hours.

State Police are in charge of the investigation.