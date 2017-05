× 1 dead in Woodbury crash

WOODBURY — One person is dead after a crash on Route 64 Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Tuttle Road and Route 64 , Sherman Hill Road, for a two vehicle crash about 2:15 pm.

Authorities expected the road to be closed until 7 p.m.

Police are investigating the accident.

41.525892 -73.179468