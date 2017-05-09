× NAACP, City investigating discrimination complaints in New Britain Fire Department

NEW BRITAIN — While the city has launched an investigation, members of the NAACP rallied to publicize allegations of discrimination and inequality at the New Britain Fire Department

Mayor Erin Stewart says she’s called on an outside attorney to investigate, but the NAACP says more needs to be done because the situation has persisted for several years now, and they say they’ve had enough.

“It’s not just about race, it’s about not being a part of the good ‘ol boys club. Several white firefighters are discriminated against. There’s been a lot of unfair treatment and unfair punishment,” said Daylon Hudson, New Britain Firefighter.

Last weekend New Britain’s Fire Chief, Tom Ronalter, warned that anyone who failed to cooperate with the city’s investigation, could face disciplinary action.