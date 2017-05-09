Cloudy with showers, but not as windy, Tuesday; milder Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday was on the chilly side, not really feeling like May 8th. Unfortunately for those of you that want some warm weather, we have a similar day cued up for today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a passing shower but it will not be as windy (so at least there’s that).

We slowly start to dig out of this cooler and damp weather pattern by mid-week. Wednesday – Friday are slightly milder in the low 60s (which is still below average).

There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding Mother’s Day weekend. There are a couple of storms to monitor. While there is still some question as to how much rain we could get, Saturday and Sunday look damp at best. So keep that in mind while planning for this weekend.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few scattered showers. Highs: 55-60.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-42.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: mid 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 64.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s-60.

