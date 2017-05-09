× Eversource warns customers of suspicious calls, home visits

HARTFORD — Eversource is telling their customers to be aware of suspicious calls threatening to shut their power off or offering a “discounted rate” if you provide them with your account number or a copy of your bill.

The company said customers have received calls and home visits from individuals posing as Eversource representatives.

According to Eversource, recent incidents took place in East Hartford and Waterbury. In East Hartford, the company said a neighborhood was targeted after a scammer asked a customer for a copy of their utility bill. In Waterbury, a person received a phone call demanding immediate payment on a pre-paid debit card or their electric service would be disconnected in an hour, said Eversource.

Eversource wants their customers to know that it is not them and they urge anyone who feels they have been targeted by “deceptive marketers or are the victim of a scam to call us at 1-800-286-2000 immediately and report it to your local police department.”

Eversource added, “We are logging every concern and passing them along to state regulators.”

This isn’t the first time people posed as Eversource representatives. In 2016, similar incidents took place.