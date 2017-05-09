× FBI, Norwich police searching for wanted drug trafficking suspect

NORWICH — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Norwich man wanted for drug trafficking.

The Norwich Police Department Narcotics Unit, along with the FBI, are searching for Javon A. Morse, 21. Police said “Morse is a fugitive and is wanted on federal narcotics trafficking charges stemming from a drug investigation from the southern portion of the United States and into the Norwich area.”

Anyone with information on Morse’s location are asked to call Norwich police at 860-886-5561 extension 6. People can also call the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 extension 4 or the nearest FBI Field Office. Police said all information provided may be kept confidential.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.