× Former Plainville H.S. teacher under investigation

PLAINVILLE — A former high school teacher at Plainville High School is under investigation for what the school is calling inappropriate off-campus activities.

Earlier this week a letter was sent home to parents alerting them that a staff member resigned due to the allegations this year.

Plainville police tell FOX61 news they’re investigating ‘potential criminal acts’ committed by the teacher.

Plainville Police Detectives are releasing few details, but say Plainville High is cooperating fully in the investigation. The investigation is considered very active at this time, so police cannot reveal any more details.

The former teacher’s identity has not been released.