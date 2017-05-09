× FOX61 receives 34 Emmy nominations

BOSTON — FOX61 leads the state with 34 Emmy Award nominations for work produced in 2016.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New England Chapter announced the nominations Tuesday evening.

The awards will take place Saturday, June 24 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place, in Boston.

FOX61 Staff were nominated in the following categories:

NEWS REPORT-LIGHT FEATURE

Art, Iodized Jim Altman, Reporter WTIC Joshua Hartmann, Photographer

Fast Talker John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer

Picture Perfect Lorenzo Burkett-Hall, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer

NEWS REPORT-SERIOUS FEATURE

At The Top, Again And Again John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer

NEWS REPORT-SERIOUS SERIES

Bats, Balls, Gloves, And Goodwill Mike Piskorski, Photographer WTIC Jim Altman, Reporter

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

A Single-Handed Symphony Jim Altman, Producer WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer

Feel The Beat John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Ryan Bernat, Photographer

The Troubadour Jeevan Vittal, Reporter WTIC Shawn Sienkiewicz, Photographer

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT HEALTH/SCIENCE

Health and Science Composite Jim Altman, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT POLITICS/GOVERNMENT

Clinton Divided Lorenzo Burkett-Hall, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer

Not Politics As Usual John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT SPORTS NEWS

A Slam Dunk John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer

Dugout Diplomacy Jeevan Vittal, Reporter WTIC Shawn Sienkiewicz, Photographer

HISTORIC/CULTURAL FEATURE/SEGMENT

Cape Pond Ice Sarah Cody, Reporter WTIC Ryan Bernat, Photographer

SOCIETAL CONCERNS FEATURE/SEGMENT

Faces Of The Opioid Crisis Kaitlin Goslee, Reporter WTIC Garth Millen, Photographer

The Community Gun Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer WTIC Lorenzo Burkett-Hall, Reporter

COMMUNITY/PUBLIC SERVICE (PSAS) SINGLE SPOT

UCONN FOOTBALL 101 William Murphy, Writer/Producer WTIC Chad Sherman, Producer/Editor

EDITOR NEWS-WITHIN 24 HOURS

Jesse Burkett-Hall Composite Jesse Burkett-Hall, Editor WTIC

ShawnSink Composite Shawn Sienkiewicz, Editor WTIC

EDITOR NEWS-NO TIME LIMIT

Jeff Langan Editor Composite Jeffry Langan, Jr., Editor WTIC

Jesse Burkett-Hall Composite Jesse Burkett-Hall, Editor WTIC

ANIMATION

Animation Composite Jade Yoon, Graphic Artist- Animator WTIC

ON-CAMERA TALENT REPORTER-FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST

Jim Altman Feature Composite Jim Altman, Reporter WTIC

Lorenzo Hall Reporting Lorenzo Burkett-Hall, Reporter WTIC

One More Go Around John Charlton, Reporter WTIC

ON CAMERA TALENT REPORTER-GENERAL ASSIGNMENT

Day Turn Storytelling John Charlton, Reporter WTIC

ON CAMERA TALENT REPORTER-SPORTS

Jim Altman Sports Composite Jim Altman, Reporter WTIC

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-WITHIN 24 HOURS

Composite Ryan Bernat, Photographer WTIC

Jesse Burkett-Hall Composite Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer WTIC

ShawnSink Composite Shawn Sienkiewicz, Photographer WTIC

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO TIME LIMIT

Jesse Burkett-Hall Composite Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer WTIC

ShawnSink Composite Shawn Sienkiewicz, Photographer WTIC

Vertical Farming Tom Carl, Photographer WTIC

WRITER NEWS

Beyond The Baselines… Outside Dietary Guidelines… And A Chance To Headline Jim Altman, Writer WTIC

