FOX61 receives 34 Emmy nominations
BOSTON — FOX61 leads the state with 34 Emmy Award nominations for work produced in 2016.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New England Chapter announced the nominations Tuesday evening.
The awards will take place Saturday, June 24 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place, in Boston.
FOX61 Staff were nominated in the following categories:
NEWS REPORT-LIGHT FEATURE
- Art, Iodized Jim Altman, Reporter WTIC Joshua Hartmann, Photographer
- Fast Talker John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer
- Picture Perfect Lorenzo Burkett-Hall, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer
NEWS REPORT-SERIOUS FEATURE
- At The Top, Again And Again John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer
NEWS REPORT-SERIOUS SERIES
- Bats, Balls, Gloves, And Goodwill Mike Piskorski, Photographer WTIC Jim Altman, Reporter
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT
- A Single-Handed Symphony Jim Altman, Producer WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer
- Feel The Beat John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Ryan Bernat, Photographer
- The Troubadour Jeevan Vittal, Reporter WTIC Shawn Sienkiewicz, Photographer
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT HEALTH/SCIENCE
- Health and Science Composite Jim Altman, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT POLITICS/GOVERNMENT
- Clinton Divided Lorenzo Burkett-Hall, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer
- Not Politics As Usual John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT SPORTS NEWS
- A Slam Dunk John Charlton, Reporter WTIC Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer
- Dugout Diplomacy Jeevan Vittal, Reporter WTIC Shawn Sienkiewicz, Photographer
HISTORIC/CULTURAL FEATURE/SEGMENT
- Cape Pond Ice Sarah Cody, Reporter WTIC Ryan Bernat, Photographer
SOCIETAL CONCERNS FEATURE/SEGMENT
- Faces Of The Opioid Crisis Kaitlin Goslee, Reporter WTIC Garth Millen, Photographer
- The Community Gun Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer WTIC Lorenzo Burkett-Hall, Reporter
COMMUNITY/PUBLIC SERVICE (PSAS) SINGLE SPOT
- UCONN FOOTBALL 101 William Murphy, Writer/Producer WTIC Chad Sherman, Producer/Editor
EDITOR NEWS-WITHIN 24 HOURS
- Jesse Burkett-Hall Composite Jesse Burkett-Hall, Editor WTIC
- ShawnSink Composite Shawn Sienkiewicz, Editor WTIC
EDITOR NEWS-NO TIME LIMIT
- Jeff Langan Editor Composite Jeffry Langan, Jr., Editor WTIC
- Jesse Burkett-Hall Composite Jesse Burkett-Hall, Editor WTIC
ANIMATION
- Animation Composite Jade Yoon, Graphic Artist- Animator WTIC
ON-CAMERA TALENT REPORTER-FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST
- Jim Altman Feature Composite Jim Altman, Reporter WTIC
- Lorenzo Hall Reporting Lorenzo Burkett-Hall, Reporter WTIC
- One More Go Around John Charlton, Reporter WTIC
ON CAMERA TALENT REPORTER-GENERAL ASSIGNMENT
- Day Turn Storytelling John Charlton, Reporter WTIC
ON CAMERA TALENT REPORTER-SPORTS
- Jim Altman Sports Composite Jim Altman, Reporter WTIC
PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-WITHIN 24 HOURS
- Composite Ryan Bernat, Photographer WTIC
- Jesse Burkett-Hall Composite Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer WTIC
- ShawnSink Composite Shawn Sienkiewicz, Photographer WTIC
PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO TIME LIMIT
- Jesse Burkett-Hall Composite Jesse Burkett-Hall, Photographer WTIC
- ShawnSink Composite Shawn Sienkiewicz, Photographer WTIC
- Vertical Farming Tom Carl, Photographer WTIC
WRITER NEWS
- Beyond The Baselines… Outside Dietary Guidelines… And A Chance To Headline Jim Altman, Writer WTIC
The full list is available here.