Highlighting Connecticut’s great moms: Adel Zimmer from Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD--- Mother’s Day is Sunday, so we want to give a shout-out to all of you as we looked for Connecticut's greatest moms!

People all across the state wrote to us here at FOX61 about what makes their moms so special and we received some beautiful testimonials. We invited six people to share those messages on TV. Tuesday, we met Mary Carlson honoring her mom, Adel Zimmer from Middlefield.

We really received some lovely messages.

Lynette of North Haven is honoring her daughter Erin: "She is the most caring, loving and organized mom I know."

Debra from Ellington also gave a shout out to her daughter Danielle: "She has taken on motherhood with a smile on her face even when she's getting little sleep."

Sylvia of New Britain says her mom is great because "she single-handedly raised four girls while our dad was away in the Navy, all while working a full time job and coming home to cook and clean for us."

