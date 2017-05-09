× Newington police searching for suspected credit card thief

NEWINGTON — Police in Newington are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing credit cards from an unlocked car.

The car was parked on Laurence Lane where police said the suspect went into the car sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, taking several credit and debit cards from a wallet that was stored in the center console.

According to police, the suspect then used the cards to buy cell phones at the Target store in New Britain on Saturday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his twenties or thirties with balding, dark-colored hair. The suspect appeared to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray- or light-colored “Old Navy” lettering on the front. He was also wearing dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call Newington Police at 860-594-6230.