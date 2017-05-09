Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Alfred is a little all-black kitten who is a bit over 2 months old.

He is slightly over 2 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. So far, he's not a huge cuddler, but holdable and manageable. Sometimes he gets a nice big purr going and he's vocal when he wants attention.

Alfred is very friendly and social. He isn’t bothered by other cats being around and should be okay with other pets and with kids.

For more information on Alfred or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.