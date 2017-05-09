× Police issue Silver Alert for missing West Haven teen

WEST HAVEN — West Haven Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen.

Police said Alexis Otero, 13, of West Haven was last seen Monday at 4 p.m.

Police describe her as a white female, 5’5″ tall, medium build with black hair having blue highlights.

Police ask that anyone with information call them at 203-937-3900 or any of our tip lines or social media venues.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

West Haven police first reported that it was an Amber Alert but this was an error.