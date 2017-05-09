× Police: Suspect wanted in November’s fatal shooting in Hartford, captured in Florida

HARTFORD — Police said they have captured murder suspect, Headley Thomas, months after the fatal killing of Jaime Rivera.

On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., Hartford police said authorities captured Thomas on the 800 Block of 15th St S., in St. Petersburg Florida.

Thomas, 28, is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, following the fatal shooting in 2016.

On Friday, November 25, 2016, around 10:54 a.m., Hartford police responded to a call on Maple Avenue and Bond Street following reports of shots fired and an injured man. Police said when they arrived, they saw a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of 198 Bond Street.

Police said the victim was taken Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, an investigation determined Thomas as the wanted suspect, following numerous interviews and surveillance footage from the area. On December 14, an arrest warrant was sent to a Judge of the Superior Court where Thomas was charged, police said. Thomas’ warrant issued a $1.5 bond.

Police said “Several attempts to locate and arrest Thomas were unsuccessful. The Hartford Department Detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force developed information that accused Thomas fled to the St. Petersburg, Florida area in effort to avoid capture by local authorities.”

“A lead was sent to the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Florida on the possible whereabouts of Thomas. Hartford Police Department has two detectives permanently assigned to the U.S Marshals Task Force,” added police.

Thomas is currently being held in the Pinellas County jail where he is being charged with fugitive from justice, said police.

“Thomas will be held in Florida until he waives extradition and is brought back to Hartford to be arraigned for murder,” said police.