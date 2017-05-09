× Real Housewives star could be in danger of violating probation

NEWARK, N.J.- Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice could be in danger of violating her probation, after failing to report 2 traffic violations to her probation officer within the required time frame.

A federal court filing last week says Giudice didn’t tell her probation officer about the traffic violations within 72 hours as required. She was ticketed in Wayne, New Jersey last month for talking on her cellphone while driving, and in New York in September for making an illegal left turn.

The filing says she could be issued a violation petition if she does it again.

Giudice served nearly a year in prison at the Danbury Correctional Facility in Danbury, Connecticut after pleading guilty for bankruptcy fraud. She is currently on supervised release.

Her husband, Joe, is now serving a 41-month sentence for fraud and failing to pay nearly $200,000 in taxes.