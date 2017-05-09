× Realtors to rally in Hartford for state they can sell

HARTFORD — The U.S. Census Bureau shows that more people are leaving Connecticut, than coming in to the state. That’s not ideal for someone trying to sell a house.

On Tuesday morning, Realtors from across the state will be holding a rally in Hartford. They’ll be talking to lawmakers about making changes that keep people here in Connecticut.

Over 2,000 Realtors and real estate industry leaders will call on the government to work with them to help keep people here. They’re focused on building businesses and the economy, and keeping retirees here, while attracting young people to stay in the state.

They know legislators are facing tough decisions when it comes to the budget, but they want a state they can sell, and hope to open up a dialogue. The rally will start at 10 a.m. on the lawn behind the capitol building at Bushnell Park.

UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma is the event’s keynote speaker and will share his insights on teamwork.