Southington Drive-In announces Summer ’17 movies

SOUTHINGTON — A popular summer event is back for its eighth season.

The Southington Drive-In released its Summer 2017 list of summer movies. The Drive-In, located at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, begins June 3 through October 28.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies begin at sunset on Saturdays. Southington residents pay $10 a carload, non-residents $15 a carload and walk-ins $2 a person. Those attending must tune their radio to 89.9 FM for sound.

Below is the summer schedule:

June 3: Rogue One, A Star Wars Story

June 10: Beauty and the Beast (1991)

June 17: Jaws

June 24: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

July 1: Top Gun

July 8: Pets

July 15: Jurassic Park

July 22: Moana

July 29: Dirty Dancing

Aug. 5: Spaceballs

Aug. 12: Storks

Aug. 19: The Goonies

Aug. 26: The Peanuts Movie

Sept. 2: Trolls

Oct. 28: Halloween movie festival

