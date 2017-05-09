Southington Drive-In announces Summer ’17 movies
SOUTHINGTON — A popular summer event is back for its eighth season.
The Southington Drive-In released its Summer 2017 list of summer movies. The Drive-In, located at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, begins June 3 through October 28.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies begin at sunset on Saturdays. Southington residents pay $10 a carload, non-residents $15 a carload and walk-ins $2 a person. Those attending must tune their radio to 89.9 FM for sound.
Below is the summer schedule:
- June 3: Rogue One, A Star Wars Story
- June 10: Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- June 17: Jaws
- June 24: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- July 1: Top Gun
- July 8: Pets
- July 15: Jurassic Park
- July 22: Moana
- July 29: Dirty Dancing
- Aug. 5: Spaceballs
- Aug. 12: Storks
- Aug. 19: The Goonies
- Aug. 26: The Peanuts Movie
- Sept. 2: Trolls
- Oct. 28: Halloween movie festival
