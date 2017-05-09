Southington Drive-In announces Summer ’17 movies

Posted 12:44 PM, May 9, 2017, by , Updated at 12:54PM, May 9, 2017

SOUTHINGTON —  A popular summer event is back for its eighth season.

The Southington Drive-In released its Summer 2017 list of summer movies. The Drive-In, located at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, begins June 3 through October 28.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies begin at sunset on Saturdays. Southington residents pay $10 a carload, non-residents $15 a carload and walk-ins $2 a person. Those attending must tune their radio to 89.9 FM for sound.

Below is the summer schedule:

  • June 3: Rogue One, A Star Wars Story
  • June 10: Beauty and the Beast (1991)
  • June 17: Jaws
  • June 24: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • July 1: Top Gun
  • July 8: Pets
  • July 15: Jurassic Park
  • July 22: Moana
  • July 29: Dirty Dancing
  • Aug. 5: Spaceballs
  • Aug. 12: Storks
  • Aug. 19: The Goonies
  • Aug. 26: The Peanuts Movie
  • Sept. 2: Trolls
  • Oct. 28: Halloween movie festival

