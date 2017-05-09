× All-clear given after bomb threat called into New Haven courthouse

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Courthouse received a bomb threat phone call Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m.

State Police Bomb Squad arrived on the scene and evacuated the New Haven County Courthouse on Church Street. Around noon, the all-clear was given.

State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said K9s were called in to aid in the search, as was the State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

Church Street was closed down near the courthouse, but has since reopened.

No one was hurt.