Teacher Appreciation Day 2017: Here’s a list of freebies

HARTFORD — Tuesday is national Teacher Appreciation Day and some restaurants and retailers are offering freebies and deals to the country’s educators.

Many of the deals and freebies are not limited to Tuesday – the celebration of teachers goes on the rest of the week as well, and so do most of the deals.

Aerosoles — If you’re looking for a new pair of work shoes, now is the time to buy. Aerosoles is giving teachers 15 percent off any footwear item priced $39.99 or higher. To participate, bring a teacher ID or pay stub to any store or call 1-800-798-9478 to place an order.

J.Crew — Both teachers and college students can get this deal. Simply offer up your valid school ID at check out and you’ll receive 15 percent off your purchase. The offer is valid at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and J.Crew Mercantile stores only. This offer cannot be used for online orders.

Loft — When you sign up for a Loft Loves Teacher rewards card you get major perks at Loft. Discounts include 15 percent off your full-price purchases, seasonal style guides, teacher appreciation nights and more.

Banana Republic — Teachers and students can get 15 percent off their full-price purchase when they show a student or teacher ID. This offer is not valid at Bananas Republic Factory stores.

The Container Store — It is time to get organized! The store’s Organized Teacher program invites you to get special discounts all-year long. Offers are redeemable in store, online and by phone through Dec. 31, 2017. Complete this form to sign up.

Staples — The Teacher Rewards Program has several perks. Signing up will get you 5 percent back in rewards and 10 percent back when you buy teaching and art supplies. You’ll also get free shipping with every online order.

Bose — Treat yourself to a nice pair of headphones this National Teacher Appreciation Day. Bose offers educators up to 15 percent off most of its products including headphones, surrounding sound systems and portable devices. These savings are available by phone. Call 1-800-353-4207 and ask for the Educator’s Program for more information.

The New York Times — Catch up on all the latest news at a discounted price with the publication’s Academic Rate. Educators can get basic digital access, which includes access to NYTimes.com and New York Times apps for $1.88 per week (down from the usual $3.75). A print delivery discount is also available for $4.95 per week.

PDQ — Don’t fret if you missed some appreciation day food freebies. On May 9, teachers and nurses can get 50 percent off their entire check. A valid ID is necessary to participate.

World of Beer — Get ready for a cold one! All day on May 9 World of Beer will be giving teachers one free cider. ID is required.

Madewell — Teachers and students get 15 percent off their orders at Madewell stores. Online orders do not qualify and an ID must be presented at check out to receive the promotion.

Michael’s — Shop knowing you’ll get 15 percent off your entire in-store purchase every day at Michael’s craft stores. It’s worth noting this promotion is designed for classroom purchases and that some exclusions do apply.