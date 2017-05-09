Warmer Wednesday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We slowly start to dig out of this cooler and damp weather pattern by mid-week. Wednesday through Friday are slightly milder in the low 60s (which is still below average).

There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding Mother’s Day weekend. There are a couple of storms to monitor. While there is still some question as to how much rain we could get, Saturday and Sunday look damp at best. So keep that in mind while planning for this weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-42.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: mid 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 64.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s-60.

