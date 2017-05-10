× Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee to appear on Dr. Phil, talks suicide, rumors

HARTFORD — In an interview with Dr. Phil, fiancee of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez, breaks her silence for the first time since Hernandez’s suicide.

In the 40 second YouTube trailer, Dr. Phil asks Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez about the rumors of him liking men, the news of his death, the last phone call they had, and the rumored motive for his suicide.

When asked about the moment she received the news of his death, Jenkins-Hernandez said, “I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

When asked about the last conversation she had with Hernandez, she said, “I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

Jenkins Hernandez’s Dr. Phil interview will air in two parts on May 15 and 16.