Arrests made in Bristol park fight that went viral

BRISTOL — Police have made a series of arrests in connection with a large fight that was caught on video and then went viral.

Police said they were called to a fight in Rockwell Park on April 17 between a number of people.

Investigators issued four warrants, three juvenile summons and one infraction.

Two people were arrested:

Jonmeshia White, 27 of Bristol. She was charged with breach of peace 2nd degree and released on a $1,000 bond and will appear in court on May 22.

Danielle Benoit, 42, Bristol. She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace 2nd degree and released on a $1,000 bond and will appear in court on May 22.

Police also expect to arrest:

Alessandra Pinto, 18, Bristol and she was charged with breach of peace 2nd degree.

Destiney DeVito, 19, Bristol, on an active warrant for breach of peace 2nd degree.

Police issued an infraction to Tyler Bourgoin, 18, of Bristol, who was charged with a City of Bristol ordinance violation for prohibited behavior in parks.

Police charged three juveniles, aged 15 to 17, with breach of peace 2nd degree.

Police said the fight resulted due to a dispute between White and Benoit’s two juvenile daughters. White accused the juveniles of harassing her mother, who was also in the park. Benoit went to the park after finding out her daughters were involved in a argument with White. The fight began between White, Benoit and Benoit’s two daughters. At one point, a boy and Pinto and DeVito joined in the fight.

Police said people from the community assisted with identifying suspects and witnesses in the video that was posted on social media.

One video, shot by Malakai Powell, was uploaded the day after the fight.

WARNING: Video contains offensive language.

It shows several minutes of skate boarding in Rockwell Park. About 1 1/2 minutes in, the shot switches to a group of women arguing as they stand around a Buick Lacrosse. About three minutes into the video, a fight breaks out among at least a half dozen women. The women threw punches. One woman had her blouse pulled off, and others pulled at the clothing of another woman.