Brighter, drier, and milder today and tomorrow, more rain Friday

After a stretch of cooler days will scattered showers the weather will get a little brighter, a little milder and drier over the next couple of days.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s (which is still below average).

Clouds will increase again on Friday, turning mostly cloudy with the chance for an afternoon shower.

Sorry Mom, Mother’s Day weekend looks like a soaker with rain developing on Saturday and coming down heavy at times. That rain will stick around AT LEAST through the morning on Sunday. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend it’s time to start thinking about plan B and moving the party inside. 1″-2″ is possible

Showers will linger into your Monday before a nice well-deserved warming trend gets underway next week.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a light shower late-day. High: Near 60.

Saturday: Rain developing, some heavy. High: 50s-60.

Sunday: Rain likely (especially in the morning through around midday). High: 50s.

