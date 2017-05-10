× City looks for law firms as Hartford moves closer to bankruptcy filing

HARTFORD — City leaders have taken a step toward bankruptcy, soliciting proposals from law firms that specialize in Chapter 9, which protects financially strapped municipalities, according to our FOX61 media partner, The Hartford Courant.

The city is reviewing several firms and could hire an attorney as early as this week, sources with knowledge of the plans told the Courant.

Mayor Luke Bronin has hinted for months that Hartford could file for bankruptcy, and said during his budget release in April that he was “not in a position to rule anything out.”

He confirmed Tuesday that the city was looking at firms.

