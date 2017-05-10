× Connecticut-based Farmer’s Cow unveils limited edition milk flavor

LEBANON — The Farmer’s Cow has released their utterly unique milk flavor for the spring season, Raspberry White Chocolate.

The Raspberry White Chocolate Milk combines fresh whole milk with the sweetness of white chocolate and the fruitiness of fresh picked raspberries. The creamy treat contains all-natural ingredients, no artificial flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup. It also packs 8 grams of protein per serving and has no artificial growth hormones or antibiotics.

The company said, fans of their Maple Milk will enjoy the new hand-crafted flavor. The milk comes packaged in the farm’s signature glass bottles and can be found at 28 different grocery stores and markets in and around Connecticut.

The Raspberry White Chocolate Milk is part of the farm’s limited edition milks series. The series is inspired by their “All You Can Drink Milk Bar,” in Mansfield.

The Farmer’s Cow is a group of six family-owned dairy farms in Connecticut. They sell fresh dairy and non-dairy products including milk, cream, ice cream and locally sourced eggs.

The dairy farmers said they take great pride in their commitment to sustainable agriculture. When consumers buy their dairy farm products they help to support local farmers.