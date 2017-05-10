Highlighting CT’s great moms: Tiffany DiCioccio from Ellington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON -- Mother’s Day is Sunday, so we want to give a shout-out to all of you as we looked for Connecticut's greatest moms!

People all across the state wrote to us here at FOX61 about what makes their moms so special and we received some beautiful testimonials. We invited six people to share those messages on TV. Wednesday, we met Eric Dziadul honoring his fiancee, Tiffany DiCioccio of Ellington.

We really received some lovely messages.

Taylor from Niantic wrote: "My mom is selfless, always there to listen and give advice but also know when you need a little tough love.

Leona of Windsor is honoring her mom by saying "My mom Carmen is a true hero and warrior in my eyes. She is the most giving and caring person."

Rebecca from Hartford shared: "She is my mom, my friend , my savior, my mentor, my heart, my nurse, my doctor, my teacher, my life."

Of course, we know there are tons of great moms out there and we want to mention as many as possible this week! So, please, fill out this form and tell us what makes your mother so awesome!