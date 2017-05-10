Interval House turns 40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Interval House, the state's largest domestic violence intervention and prevention program, is turning 40!

The agency was founded in 1977 and has helped more than 225,000 people, mostly women and children, who have been trapped in abusive relationships.

Interval House offers a number of free services, including an emergency safe house, a 24-hour hotline (860-527-0550), court advocacy, safety planning, support groups crisis counseling, as well as children's program and community outreach.

Interval House's President and CEO, Mary-Jane Foster, stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut on Wednesday to talk about its Step Out Step Up Gala.

The fundraiser will be held at the Society Room in Hartford on May 13. You can call 860-246-9149, Ext 313 or go to intervalhousect.org for more information, and donate via its Network For Good donation page.