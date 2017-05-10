× Lawmakers consider regulations for Uber, Lyft ride sharing apps

HARTFORD — Legislators said Wednesday they are considering a bill that would regulate ride sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

During a press conference this morning, Rep. Sean Scanlon discussed the legislation, and said the bill is about consumer safety.

“At the end of the day, given all the things that are in this bill, I think we can reasonably say to our constituents we are making sure, yeah you love Uber, you love Lyft. We do, too. We just want to make sure you’re safe when you get in one,” said Scanlon.

The proposed legislation would:

Require background checks for drivers

Require a 19-point vehicle inspection

Implement certain insurance standards

Cap surge pricing at 2.5 times (Surge pricing allows drivers to charge more when demand for rides is higher.)

Allocate 25 cents per ride toward the state’s Special Transportation Fund