New details released in officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT -- Connecticut State Police are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport.

State Police said one person was killed and another seriously injured after being shot by a Bridgeport police officer during a traffic stop on Park Avenue in the city's West End at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said the car was stolen.

They said the driver attempted to take off and the car nearly hit an officer, who was telling them to stop and firing at the car's occupants. The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop, going the wrong way on Fairfield Avenue, hitting several vehicles along the way. Once the stolen car came to a stop, police said they tried to arrest the driver but as they approached, the driver of the stolen vehicle accelerated in reverse and hit at least one officer. As a result, another officer fired at least once, hitting both the driver and passenger, according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Julian Fyffe, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. Two officers were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any part of the incident is asked text TIP-711 and any information to 274637. All texts will remain confidential.

State Police are in charge of the investigation.