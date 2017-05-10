President Trump attacks Senator Blumenthal in morning Twitter posts
WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Richard Blumenthal for criticizing his firing of FBI Director James Comey.
The Connecticut Democrat appeared on MSNBC and CNN Wednesday morning. On CNN, Blumenthal said that the firing had prompted a “looming constitutional crisis.”
Trump tweeted Wednesday that he was watching Blumenthal speak, calling it a “joke.” He criticized Blumenthal for past statements that he served in Vietnam, saying he “would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there.”
Trump said that Blumenthal “cried like a baby” when caught and that he should be investigated.
Trump has previously attacked Blumenthal over statements that he served in Vietnam. Blumenthal was in the Marine Corps Reserves at the time but did not fight in Vietnam.