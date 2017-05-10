× President Trump attacks Senator Blumenthal in morning Twitter posts

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Richard Blumenthal for criticizing his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The Connecticut Democrat appeared on MSNBC and CNN Wednesday morning. On CNN, Blumenthal said that the firing had prompted a “looming constitutional crisis.”

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he was watching Blumenthal speak, calling it a “joke.” He criticized Blumenthal for past statements that he served in Vietnam, saying he “would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there.”

Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there. When…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness…and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Trump said that Blumenthal “cried like a baby” when caught and that he should be investigated.

Trump has previously attacked Blumenthal over statements that he served in Vietnam. Blumenthal was in the Marine Corps Reserves at the time but did not fight in Vietnam.