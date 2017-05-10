Recipe – Holistic miso soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Chef Jeanne Tennis with Bridge Healing Arts Center stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to show us how to make a healthy Miso soup.

Bridge Healing Arts Center is Connecticut’s first synergistic holistic health center, located at 304 Main Street in Farmington. The large, serene complex brings together specialists such as naturopaths, energy healers, acupuncturists, yoga instructors, massage therapists, nutritionists and others under one roof so they can collaborate on patient care.

They have many special events and a full calendar of weekly classes, and are offering a Mother's Day special for massage, free aromatherapy and extra 15 minutes add-on to any treatment.

Basic Miso Soup

Ingredients:

2 cups of fresh water

1 stamp-size piece of kombu sea vegetable

1 – 2 Tablespoons dried sea vegetable of choice - wakame/alaria, dulce or sea palm

½ - 1 cup land vegetable(s) of choice – use what’s in season and on hand, such as, carrots, radishes, kale, etc.

(Dried shiitake mushrooms, dried lotus root, etc. will require pre-soaking time)

Grated fresh ginger, optional

2 – 4 teaspoons of organic miso paste

Your garnish of choice – chopped scallions or chives, sprouts, roasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds or an edible flower

Place your water, kombu seaweed and dried mushrooms in a pot and bring to boil. Cover and simmer for several minutes while you cut and slice your vegetables. Cut, chop and slice your vegetables noting that larger sizes will take longer to cook then thin or small pieces. Add your cut vegetables and optional grated ginger to your broth. Cook for 3 – 8 minutes depending on the amount of vegetables and their size/cut. Turn down the burner to a low heat and then add your miso paste by diluting it in broth or straining it right into the soup and stir well. Simmer for no more than 1-3 minutes more on the lowest setting. Never boil your miso. Doing so will rob you of its fermented benefits. Discard the Kombu, or take it out, dice it up and add it back into your soup or compost. Transfer to bowls and garnish and serve hot.